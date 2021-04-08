Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $14.16. Gemini Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

