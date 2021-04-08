Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $86.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

