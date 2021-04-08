HM Payson & Co. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

