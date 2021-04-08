TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $56,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

