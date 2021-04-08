TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $45,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $59.78 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

