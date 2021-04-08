TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $31,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 8X8 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $10,635,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

