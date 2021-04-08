TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

