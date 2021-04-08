Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

BATS BBEU opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

