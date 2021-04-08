Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,055 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $372,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $512.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.16 and a fifty-two week high of $516.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

