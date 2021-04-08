Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 750,000 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

Shares of NEBCU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

