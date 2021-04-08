Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $528.80 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,221,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 542,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $528,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

