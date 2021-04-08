Norges Bank Invests $191.89 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 703,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,887,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of FLEETCOR Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

