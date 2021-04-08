Norges Bank Invests $196.82 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,106,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,817,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,965 shares of company stock worth $13,277,770. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $204.02 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

