$2.23 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.10. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.19.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.87. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $173.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $50,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

