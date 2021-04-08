Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE STZ opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $149.01 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

