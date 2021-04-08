Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Tops $1.17 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Dash has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $263.13 or 0.00455275 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.63 or 0.04740159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,068,146 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

