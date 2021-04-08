Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.39. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

