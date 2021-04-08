Folgory Coin (FLG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $197,051.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $197,051.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00083549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.25 or 0.00630224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

