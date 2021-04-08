CryptoSoul 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $574,767.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00314173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030718 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006490 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 286,474,484 coins and its circulating supply is 277,979,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

