Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.