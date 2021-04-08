Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,965 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

