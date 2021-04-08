Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $330,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $185.81 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

