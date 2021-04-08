23,023 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $69,173,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

