Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $658.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $667.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

