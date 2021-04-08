Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 110,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

