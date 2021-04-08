First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $656,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

