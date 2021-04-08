Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.80. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

