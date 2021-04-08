Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

