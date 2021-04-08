Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

