Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

