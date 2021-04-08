First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 6,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 772.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.92. 597,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,784,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.