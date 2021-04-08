First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,253 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.