Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of BTEC stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

