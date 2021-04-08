SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. Approximately 6,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 284,374 shares.The stock last traded at $54.39 and had previously closed at $54.55.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

