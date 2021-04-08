Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,419. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.