$2.87 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $13.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.67. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

