Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,397 shares of company stock worth $261,156. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.