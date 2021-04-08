Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,560 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SLR Investment worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 234,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.26 million, a P/E ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

