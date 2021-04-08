First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 6,638 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,863,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,606,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

