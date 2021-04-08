Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 20,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,286. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $106.64 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

