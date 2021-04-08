East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $89.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.38.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 115.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 117,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

