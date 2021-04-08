RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

