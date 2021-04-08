Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

