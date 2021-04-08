Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $225.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.81 and a 12 month high of $227.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.