Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

