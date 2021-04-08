Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.