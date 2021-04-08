Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $128.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

