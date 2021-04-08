Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €61.31

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.31 ($72.13).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €1.14 ($1.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €57.12 ($67.20). 778,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.23. Covestro has a one year low of €27.45 ($32.29) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

