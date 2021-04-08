Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

RGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

