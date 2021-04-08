DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,707 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

